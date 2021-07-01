4th annual 'Mentoring for Women' conference gives women knowledge to build lifetime connections

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines and Clive Chambers of Commerce believe central Iowa is full of "some of the smartest women in the world."
That's why the 4th annual Mentoring for Women event was held this year, for those women to connect and learn more about achieving their successes.
The conference included breakfast, networking and coaching sessions with mentors.
Executive Director Katherine Harrington, who is also president and CEO of the West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce, spoke passionately about the event and how it benefits women.
"If you think big, if you think way above and beyond what anyone else is thinking, you're going to stand out,” Harrington said. “And, hey, maybe if you fail that's OK. At least you tried at least you can say, ‘I tried’ instead of saying, ‘I wish I would've tried.’ You only get one life, you only get one life and this is the time right now to move and make a decision and go for it."
