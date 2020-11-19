West Des Moines restaurant holding Thanksgiving meals giveaway

The Hall near Valley Junction will hand out 200 free meals.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — And when it comes to what you'll eat for thanksgiving, a West Des Moines business will be giving away 200 free meals.

The Hall near Valley Junction was originally going to charge five dollars and use it as a canned food drive, but a couple big donations are allowing them to serve free of charge, something that is important to the owner.

"We've got a problem," Nick Kuhn, owner of The Hall said. "We've got a real problem and that problem is there are a lot of people out there who either 'A. don't have a place to go eat or B. can't afford to go eat.'"

"And we can't solve all of it, but we can solve some of it at least for one day."

They'll start serving at 11:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving.