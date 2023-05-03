Guide to Valley Junction Farmers' Market: Hours, location, parking and more

With over 30 years of community support under its belt, the market is prepared to welcome thousands through the historic Valley Junction arch each Thursday.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — As warmer weather and longer daylight hours settle in, some of central Iowa's most well-known farmers' markets are starting up.

Both the Downtown Des Moines Farmers' Market and the West Des Moines Valley Junction Farmers' Market reopen this week, bringing fresh fruit, veggies and more to the Des Moines metro.

Here's your guide to the Valley Junction Farmers' Market, and what to know before the shopping begins.

When is opening day?

The Valley Junction Farmers' Market begins Thursday, May 4 at 4 p.m.

With over 30 years of community support under its belt, the market is prepared to welcome thousands through the historic Valley Junction arch each Thursday.

Visitors can browse plenty of booths and explore everything the vendors have to offer through the evening.

What are the Valley Junction Farmers' Market hours?

The festivities will run each Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.

This year, the market will run through Sept. 28, 2023, when it will shut down for the season.

Where is the market?

Each week, the market takes over the 100, 200 and, sometimes, the 300 blocks of 5th Street in West Des Moines.

For driving directions to Valley Junction, click here.

Where can I park?

Luckily, all parking in Valley Junction is free.

There is ample on-street parking for daily use, but that might fill up depending on how busy the market is. There are also off-street lots accessible from Fourth and Sixth streets, which are connected to Fifth Street via pedestrian walkways.

Can I use my SNAP/EBT card to buy at the farmers' market?

Yes.

Many markets across Iowa, including Valley Junction's, will allow farmers' market shoppers to use their SNAP/EBT cards for payment starting this season.

The market is also participating in the state's Double Up Food Bucks program, which matches what users spend at the market dollar-for-dollar up to $10 in Double Up Food Bucks.

You can use this cash to buy more at the market or other participating grocery stores and co-ops.

Here's a list of foods covered by the program:

Vegetables

Fruits

Meat

Fish

Poultry

Dairy

Baked Goods

Bread

Syrup & Honey

Jams & Jellies

Seeds

When do other farmers' markets start, and where?

If you're a fresh food fanatic, don't worry - there's plenty other markets to check out in central Iowa. Here's a full list:

Altoona: Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. at 480 Center Place from June 1 to Sept. 28

Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. at 480 Center Place from June 1 to Sept. 28 Ankeny: Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon at 715 W 1st Street from May 20 to Sept. 30

Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon at 715 W 1st Street from May 20 to Sept. 30 Bondurant: Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m. on 201 Main Street SE May 3 to Oct. 25

Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m. on 201 Main Street SE May 3 to Oct. 25 Des Moines Downtown: Saturdays, 7 a.m.-noon on 300 Court Ave. from May 6 to Oct. 28

Saturdays, 7 a.m.-noon on 300 Court Ave. from May 6 to Oct. 28 Johnston: Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at 6245 Merle Hay Road from June 6 to Sept. 26

Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at 6245 Merle Hay Road from June 6 to Sept. 26 Mitchellville: Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m. at Killinger Park from May 26 to Aug. 18

Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m. at Killinger Park from May 26 to Aug. 18 Norwalk: Fridays, 4-7 p.m. at 705 Main Street from May 5 to Oct. 13

Fridays, 4-7 p.m. at 705 Main Street from May 5 to Oct. 13 Pleasant Hill: Mondays, 4-7 p.m. at 5299 E University Ave. from June 5 to Aug. 28

Mondays, 4-7 p.m. at 5299 E University Ave. from June 5 to Aug. 28 Polk County : Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. at the Town Square from May 18 to Sept. 28

: Thursdays, 4-7 p.m. at the Town Square from May 18 to Sept. 28 Waukee: Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m. at Triangle Park from June 7 to Sept. 27