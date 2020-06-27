Wooly's showcases local artists

The showcase, called More Justice More Peace, was held with the goal of bringing the issue of racial equality to the forefront in the East Village.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A local art showcase at Wooly's in the East Village, titled "More Justice More Peace," is bringing racial equality to the forefront.

Local artists were able to show off their work in an upstairs gallery, while people could listen to local musicians perform downstairs.

The purpose of the event was to lift up the Des Moines community and thank them for protesting.

"We were essentially looking for a chance to celebrate. The rallies and protests are obviously necessary, but it's very essential to celebrate the wins and get the community together," said Billy Weathers, a performer at the event and one of the event's organizers.