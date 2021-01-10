After discovery of human remains, community rallies support for Xavior Harrelson

The missing person signs showing the boy's smiling face will remain on display until the community receives confirmation on whether or not the remains are his.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — The Montezuma community is still wrapping its head around the news of one of their own possibly being found dead near a farmer's field Thursday afternoon.

A farmer discovered the remains of an adolescent in a grassy area near Lake Ponderosa and contacted the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Department around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Additional authorities, like the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and State Medical Examiner's Office, were called to help with the investigation.

Iowa DCI Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt told reporters the clothing found near the remains is consistent with what Xavior Harrelson had been wearing when he went missing on May 27.

However, it is yet to be confirmed if the remains belong to the missing 11-year-old.

Mayor Jacki Bolen held a press conference Friday to let everyone know they are still holding out hope for Xavior.

The missing person signs showing the boy's smiling face will remain on display until the community receives confirmation on whether or not the remains are indeed his.

Other people who spoke with Local 5's Carson J.S. Reichardt said Xavior was a light in the neighborhood where he lived. Neighbors said his absence has left a hole in the heart of the town.

"The loss of him ... he made this place whole," said Amanda Carman of Montezuma. "You know, every smile, every little giggle. You know, it's heartbreaking."