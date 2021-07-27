Xavior Harrelson: Search for missing Iowa boy stretches into 2nd month

The 11-year-old from Montezuma went missing on May 27.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — If you have information on Xavior Harrelson's whereabouts, contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office at 641-623-5679 or visit the FBI's tip submission page.

Tuesday marked two months since 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson went missing from his home in Montezuma.

Xavior, who turned 11 on May 30, was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants and black high-top shoes, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Here's a timeline of what's happened so far in the search to find him:

May 27: Xavior is last seen.

May 28: The Federal Bureau of Investigation joins the search for Xavior.

May 30: Xavior's 11th birthday. A group of nearly 400 people searches for Xavior in the Montezuma community.

June 2: The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office puts out a call for residents to check surveillance video for any sign of Xavior.

June 4: The FBI publishes a website for the public to submit tips, videos and pictures.

June 9: The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office puts up a $15,000 reward for any information about Xavior's disappearance. With help from the community, that fund will increase greatly.

June 29: A benefit concert is held to raise money to find Xavior. More than $5,000 is raised.

July 26: A prayer vigil is held for Xavior. Those in the crowd wear orange, Xavior's favorite color. The reward fund surpasses $30,000.