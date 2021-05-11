Remembering Xavior: Visitation, funeral to be held this weekend for Montezuma boy

The visitation for the boy who went missing just before his 11th birthday will be Friday afternoon in Marshalltown. His funeral will be Saturday.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Family, friends and central Iowa will celebrate the life of Xavior Harrelson this weekend after authorities confirmed human remains found in a Montezuma field belonged to the boy last month.

Xavior went missing from his Montezuma home on May 27, just days before his 11th birthday. A farmer found his remains on Sept. 30.

His visitation was Friday afternoon at the Journey Church in Marshalltown. His funeral is Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Riverside Cemetery.

Authorities confirmed the human remains as Xavior's on Oct. 15. The next day, Local 5's Jon Diaz went to Montezuma to speak with the mourning community.

Montezuma resident Kevin Kautzer remembered Xavior's playdates with his daughter, where the two would take bike rides and play Minecraft.

"My daughter still just doesn't say anything about him. But anytime his name is mentioned, gets a sad look on her face," Kautzer said.

Residents say they are working through their grief as best they can, but it's not easy.

"My family, we just go day by day and try to look forward," Kautzer said.

Law enforcement is still looking for leads in this case. Anyone with information related to Xavior's death is asked to contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office at 641-623-5679.