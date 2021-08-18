'He's one of one' | Community honors killed teen with basketball mural

14-year-old Yore Jieng was shot and killed in 2016. On Wednesday, his community will dedicate a mural in his honor.

DES MOINES, Iowa — On a summer evening, dozens of children of all ages can be seen playing on a small basketball court tucked among apartment buildings in the Oakridge Neighborhood, the downtown Des Moines skyline off in the distance.

Underneath their shoes and the smack of the basketballs on the court is a brightly-painted mural honoring one of their own: Yore Jieng.

"Everyone just saw him with, you know, the big charismatic person that he is, you know, the big smile that he had and the positive energy he always brought," said Baley Johnson, an employee at Oakridge Neighborhood Services.

Jieng lived and thrived in Oakridge, playing basketball, participating in the youth after-school programs and learning career skills.

"He's one of one," Johnson said. "You're not going to find another kid like him because he had the ability to inspire people that were significantly older than him."

Jieng was killed in a 2016 drive-by shooting just blocks away from his home. He was 14.

Des Moines investigators have not been able to make arrests in connection to Jieng's case.

Johnson said even if the community got more answers, it wouldn't bring Jieng back.

"It's never going to heal, it's going to be an open wound forever, just because of the potential that he had. For the community, it's very tough."

The mural honoring Jieng was commissioned by the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation. Artist Jordan Weber was recruited to create the mural, along with the help of other artists and community members.

In the mural, Jieng is portrayed with a Los Angeles Lakers jersey and a crown, surrounded by flowers. He was a passionate basketball player.

"He's always going to be with us no matter what, but now, we get to play basketball with him, right here, every single day," Johnson said. "You can put people on a t-shirt, you can put something on your Facebook, but he's immortalized forever ... and I think that's the perfect message sent by a young man like that."

On Wednesday, the Oakridge community, along with Jieng's family and friends, will come together for the mural dedication.