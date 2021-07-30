Metro program gives low-income youth job opportunities

The 10-week Youth Summer Employment Program aims to address issues low-income youth traditionally face, such as lack of soft and hard skills needed for success.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Before Anai Kur started working at Fred's Bike Shop in Des Moines, he didn't know how to ride a bike, let alone work on them. Now he is a key member of the small but mighty team.

He's a quick learner, but finding a job without a car wasn't easy.

"I was looking for a job for around two years ... a lot of times I wouldn't have a ride there so I had to quit," Kur said.

It's not just mechanical skills he is learning at Fred's.

"Creative problem solving, right?" Owner Brad Overholser said. "I try not to stand over his shoulder and explain everything to him in super detail."

That's the goal of the Youth Summer Employment Program: partner low-income youth with reputable employers in the metro, giving them opportunities they might not get elsewhere.

"If Anai doesn't do any more bike mechanic work for the rest of his life, at least we've taught him some skills that we can use," Overholser said.

This 10-week jobs program aims to address issues low-income youth traditionally face:

Lack of soft and hard skills needed for success

Lack of regularly employed role models at home

Lack of knowledge about careers or career pathways

How to linking education achievement to career aspirations.

This is all at no monetary cost to these employers.

"The program pays his salary and then I do the rest," Overholser said. "He comes in, we find something for him to do every day, try to get him to work on the bikes as much as possible."

Bank of America, Bankers Trust, Iowa Workforce Development and the United Way offer grants to the Oakridge Neighborhood to pay these new employees between eight and 12 dollars an hour.

The program gives students like Kur a chance at getting a hand up with tools he will use well after this job ends

"I've learned a lot about myself," he said.

Participating businesses include:

Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL)

Business Publications Corporation, Inc.

DART

Children & Family Urban Movement (CFUM)

Des Moines Parks & Rec

Eat Greater Des Moines, GDLI

Gursha, Good Vibes Movement

Grubb YMCA

Hilaal Grocery Store

Homes for My Peeps

Innovative Counseling & Consulting, Inc.

Iowa Coalition for Collective Change

Iowa Cubs

Iowa Public Health Association

Star Bar

Unity Point Health

Urban City Magazine

Urbandale Community Action Network

Wilkie House

Youth Justice