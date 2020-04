According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, a 41-year-old construction worker was hit and killed Monday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A construction worker was struck by a car and killed Monday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, the construction worker, a 41-year-old male resident of Des Moines, was walking close to the sidewalk in the 4600 block of Douglas Avenue when a driver lost control of their vehicle, left the roadway, striking and killing him.

The driver of the car has been identified as a 72-year-old male.