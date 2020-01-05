COVID-19 survivor to be sent home following 36 days in hospital

44-year-old Chad Edmonds is set to be released from UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital on Friday.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man is set to go home to his family after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and spending 36 days in the hospital.

According to UnityPoint, 44-year-old Chad Edmonds says the virus began as just a cough but after a couple of days at home, he found himself struggling to breathe. That's when he went to St. Luke's E.R. and was admitted to the hospital.

"A doctor came in and showed me what my lungs looked like from 24 hours before to what they looked like now and they just looked totally different," said Edmonds. "It just spread so fast. That's when they told me they were going to put me on a ventilator."

Edmonds spent 15 to 16 days on a ventilator. He was then transferred to the hospital's COVID unit where he began to recover. About one week ago he was able to move to St. Luke's Physical and Medical Rehabiliation where he built back his strength.

Edmonds is set to be released from the hospital Friday.

