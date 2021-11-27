Grinnell Police Department: 13-year-old in custody after stabbing

The boy is charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony.

GRINNELL, Iowa — A 13-year-old boy is in custody and charged with attempted murder after a stabbing just before 8 a.m. Saturday according to the Grinnell Police Department.

Police arrived at the scene of 4 Melrose Lane to find a 43-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen, according to a Facebook post by Cristopher Wray, the department's interim captain.

The man was taken to Unity Point Grinnell Regional Medical Center, and police say he is expected to recover from his injuries.

The boy is in custody at a juvenile detention center pending his initial court appearance.

Police have not released the names of the victim or the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information should contact the Grinnell Police Department.

MEDIA RELEASE On November 27th at approximately 0754 hours, Grinnell Police were tripped to #4 Melrose Lane on a... Posted by Grinnell Police Department on Saturday, November 27, 2021