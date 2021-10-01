x
Crime

Patrol: 14-year-old girl steals Coon Rapids police car, leads officials on 110-mph chase

No one was hurt in the chase, but two police vehicles were damaged
Credit: Iowa State Patrol
Iowa law enforcement officers gather near Perry after they say a 14-year-old girl stole a Coon Rapids police vehicle and led authorities on a chase over 30 miles at speeds exceeding 110 mph.

PERRY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol arrested a 14-year-old girl after officials allege she stole a Coon Rapids police vehicle and led officers on a chase that exceeded 110 mph Sunday afternoon.

Troopers and area sheriff’s deputies and police finally brought the chase to an end on Iowa Highway 141 near Perry, Iowa – more than 30 miles from where the squad car was taken. 

The chase began in Coon Rapids at about 3:30 p.m., said Sgt. Alex Dinkla, patrol spokesman.

The teen faces charges of first-degree theft, theft of firearms, eluding and other traffic violations.

No one was injured in the chase, but both the stolen Coon Rapids vehicle and a Perry police vehicle were damaged.

Agencies assisting the State Patrol and Coon Rapids police in the pursuit included the Perry police, and sheriff’s deputies from Dallas, Guthrie and Green counties.

