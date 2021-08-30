Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting along 1400 block of E 17th Street in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead and two are hospitalized after a shooting in the 1400 block of E 17th Street Monday night, according to the Des Moines Police Department.
Police will follow up "shortly" with a press release on the incident, according to DMPD's Twitter account.
Officers arrived there around 8:45 p.m.
Local 5's Eva Andersen and Jon Diaz were at the scene where more than 10 people had gathered in front of a home as well as several emergency responder vehicles.
An ambulance pulled away from the scene as Local 5 arrived.
One neighbor said there was a body on the ground of a family friend who was visiting.
Another neighbor said they heard about a dozen popping sounds around 8:30 p.m. He and his friend were sitting on a front lawn about a block away when they heard the pops, thinking they were fireworks.
When they looked closer they saw police vehicles arrive.
