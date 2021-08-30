Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting along 1400 block of E 17th Street in Des Moines

Des Moines police say two victims were transported to a hospital. A press release with more information will be released shortly.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead and two are hospitalized after a shooting in the 1400 block of E 17th Street Monday night, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Police will follow up "shortly" with a press release on the incident, according to DMPD's Twitter account.

Officers arrived there around 8:45 p.m.

Local 5's Eva Andersen and Jon Diaz were at the scene where more than 10 people had gathered in front of a home as well as several emergency responder vehicles.

An ambulance pulled away from the scene as Local 5 arrived.

One neighbor said there was a body on the ground of a family friend who was visiting.

Another neighbor said they heard about a dozen popping sounds around 8:30 p.m. He and his friend were sitting on a front lawn about a block away when they heard the pops, thinking they were fireworks.

When they looked closer they saw police vehicles arrive.

***ACTIVE INVESTIGATION ***

Officers and detectives are on scene at a triple-shooting in the 1400 blk of E.17th Street. One confirmed fatality, two victims at local hospital. Please avoid this area. Press release will follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/9yIOsFMnvq — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) August 31, 2021

