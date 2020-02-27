16-year-old from Muscatine accused of attempted murder

The teen is being charged as an adult after being accused of shooting another teen in the shoulder.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A 16-year-old from Muscatine is being charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting and injuring another 16-year-old boy.

Muscatine County Attorney Alan R. Ostergren said that the teen, Jattathias Jalee Hodges is being charged as an adult in the incident.

Ostergren said the shooting happened around 10:25 p.m. on Friday, February 21 in the 600 block of East 6th Street in Muscatine. Hodges is accused of firing several shots at the other teen, hitting him in the shoulder.

The injured teen needed emergency medical treatment, but his injuries were not life threatening, said Ostergren.

Hodges was arrested on Wednesday, February 26. His bond was set at $300,000.