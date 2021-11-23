Police: 17-year-old arrested, charged with murder following fatal Des Moines shooting

A 17-year-old faces a first-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing Dean Deng, 18, on Nov. 14.

A 17-year-old is in police custody for allegedly shooting and killing an 18-year-old on Nov. 14, according to the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD).

Police arrested Quarian Deonte Moore on Nov. 18 on "multiple warrants unrelated" to the shooting that left Dean Deng dead and a 23-year-old injured.

Moore faces three charges: first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and interference with official acts with a firearm.

Local 5 is naming the suspect due to them being charged as an adult and the severity of the charges.

DMPD's press release says Moore was identified as a suspect during its investigation into Deng's death.

No court records of the shooting have been filed online as of Tuesday night, but there are other documents detailing the teen's arrest.

A criminal complaint filed on Nov. 19 about Moore's arrest says he was known to have "valid warrants for his arrest" and fled from uniformed officers when they attempted to apprehend him on Nov. 18.

The complaint says officers witnessed Moore grab a firearm from his sweatshirt pocket before throwing it under a car in a parking lot in the 3700 block of Hubbell Avenue the night he was arrested.

Officers retrieved the gun and checked Moore's criminal history before placing him under arrest. Before this incident, Moore had been charged with second-degree robbery and carrying a weapon.

DMPD says the investigation is ongoing. Deng's death marked the 12th homicide in Des Moines this year.