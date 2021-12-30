Urbandale police: 2 charged after stabbing, including victim

UPD says the stabbing occurred during an argument between the two people charged, who were in a relationship.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Two people have been arrested after one allegedly stabbed the other during an argument, the Urbandale Police Department said Thursday.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing and shot fired on Dec. 19 and arrived to find David Passman, 53, suffering from stab wounds. Passman was taken to a hospital that night.

UPD said their investigation revealed Passman had been in an intimate relationship with Tonnica Lovan, 46, for several months. The two were in a verbal argument when Lovan cut Passman in the arm with a large knife.

Lovan later shot at Passman after he left the room to call 911, according to police.

On Dec. 20, police said they had arrested Tonnica Lovan and charged her with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury and felon in possession of a firearm.

Passman was not arrested at the time, but UPD said detectives obtained warrants for his arrest after the investigation and took him into custody Thursday. He is charged with trafficking in stolen weapons, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say the investigation is now closed and there will be no further updates.