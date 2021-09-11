2 Fairfield teens formally charged in death of teacher

Both Miller and Goodale are being held in jail on $1 million cash-only bonds.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video is from Nov. 9.

Two Fairfield teenagers have been formally charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of a high school Spanish teacher.

Prosecutors filed documents containing the charges Friday against Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale. Documents alleged the two 16-year-olds killed Nohema Graber on or about Nov. 2. A judge said he reviewed details of the crime laid out in a sealed document and was convinced they warrant a jury trial.

Both Miller and Goodale are being held in jail on $1 million cash-only bonds. Bond reduction hearings are set for Nov. 23. Arraignment for both is Nov. 29.

Miller's attorney said he does not have a criminal record, and his family has the ability to watch him 24/7 if he is released from jail on bond.

"A cash or surety bond is not necessary to reasonably assure the appearance of the Defendant, and in lieu thereof, the Defendant should be released on his own recognizance or with supervision to Dept of Correctional Service," an attorney for Goodale wrote in the request.

On Tuesday morning, Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown responded to one of the motions for bond review, saying Miller is "charged with a brutal murder," and that he "made numerous statements indicating his involvement."

Brown also wrote, "no conditions of release supervision would provide for the safety or welfare of any community in which he resides." He argues Miller is a danger to the community.