2 injured in shooting near 11th Street in Des Moines

Details are minimal, but Local 5 is on the scene to learn more about the situation.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are injured following a shooting near the 1700 block of 11th Street in Des Moines Wednesday night, according to officers with the Des Moines Police Department.

Details are minimal, but Local 5's Eva Andersen confirmed there are three police cruisers and a crime scene investigation unit at a residence in the area.

Jefferson Avenue is blocked off at the 11th Street intersection while officers investigate.