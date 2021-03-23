Iowa Department of Corrections: Inmate kills 2 employees at Anamosa State Penitentiary

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, an inmate attacked multiple staff and fellow inmates in the infirmary Tuesday around 10:15 a.m.

ANAMOSA, Iowa — A nurse and prison guard are dead after an assault at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, an inmate attacked multiple staff and fellow inmates inside the infirmary Tuesday morning around 10:15 a.m.

Security staff members were able to restrain the inmate. Staff tried to save the nurse and prison guard's lives until paramedics arrived.

The incident remains under investigation by multiple agencies, including the Department of Corrections, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Names are being withheld at this time pending family notifications and investigation.

Tuesday's incident marked the fourth inmate assault at an Iowa prison since September and the ninth statewide.

About 350 Iowans work at the prison, while 950 inmates are housed at maximum-medium security prison.

From 1999-2008 there were 113 work-related fatalities among U.S. correctional officers, according to a report from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

"The prisons in the state of Iowa are grossly understaffed," AFSCME Council 61 President Danny Homan told Local 5. "Not only for correctional officers, but for nurses."

Gov. Kim Reynolds called the attack tragic and heinous.

“My prayers and deepest condolences are with their families, friends and colleagues as they begin to cope with this senseless tragedy," Reynolds said. "We will exhaust every available resource to deliver justice to those who committed this act and bring a sense of closure and peace to the victims’ families.”

Reynolds ordered flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day(s) of internment in honor and remembrance of the two individuals who were killed in the line of duty at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.