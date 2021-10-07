2 white men who attacked Black man in Iowa get probation

DarQuan Jones, 23, says the two men beat, choked and tried to drown him while shouting racial slurs at him after he knocked on his girlfriend's door in May 2020.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The second of two white men who severely beat a Black man during what the victim said was a racist attack has been sentenced to probation.

The Des Moines Register reports that 29-year-old Jesse James Downs was sentenced Wednesday to a year of probation after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

An accomplice, 29-year-old Dale Lee Millard, was sentenced in March to three years' probation for a count of willful injury causing serious injury.

The convictions came after the May 2020 attack on 23-year-old DarQuan Jones, who says the two men beat, choked and tried to drown him in a creek while shouting racial slurs at him after he knocked on his girlfriend's door.