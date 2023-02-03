Webster County Sheriff's Office: 1 charged in connection to 2016 homicide

49-year-old Christopher Todd Johnson was arrested on Thursday. He is charged with the murder of 51-year-old Donald E. Preston.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A man is charged with murder in connection to a 2016 homicide in rural Webster County, according to the Webster County Sheriff's Office.

49-year-old Christopher Todd Johnson was arrested on Thursday. He is charged with the murder of 51-year-old Donald E. Preston.

The arrest comes just over six years after the sheriff's office found Preston's body laying in a bean field southwest of Fort Dodge.

An autopsy performed at the state medical examiner's office determined Preston was shot to death.

The two men were together on or around Dec. 20, 2016, driving in Johnson's car, a criminal complaint says.



Johnson allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot and killed Preston. He was arrested in Cedar Rapids after being released from prison, and was previously in custody for five years for unrelated charges.

Johnson is being held in the Webster County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Friday morning.