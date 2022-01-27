21-year-old man shot in Ankeny has died, police say

Eli Reed died Wednesday night. The man who shot him is now facing an additional charge of involuntary manslaughter.

21-year-old Eli Reed died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a shooting the night before, according to the Ankeny Police Department.

Police said 24-year-old John Peak was initially charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm Causing Serious Injury and taken to the Polk County Jail but released on bond. Police have now filed an additional charge of Involuntary Manslaughter.

Ankeny police said detectives "are working with Peak’s attorney so he can turn himself in on this charge."

A criminal complaint said Peak was intoxicated when he shot Reed, striking him in the face.