2nd suspect arrested in shooting death of 22-year-old man, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video was originally published on Oct. 27.

A second suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a 22-year-old Des Moines man, Des Moines police said in a press release.

20-year-old Capone Blake of Des Moines is charged with Murder in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree.

The arrest comes almost two weeks after Des Moines police initially arrested and charged Christopher J. Wessels Jr. on a first-degree murder charge.

The two men are suspects in the shooting death of 22-year-old Dok Nyok Akol Dok. Police responded to a crash on Saturday, Oct. 22 to find Dok had been shot.

The Des Moines Fire Department transported him to an area hospital. He later died at an Iowa City hospital.

Police believe the shooting occurred during "an illegal drug transaction".

DMPD detectives have made an additional arrest in the city’s 15th homicide of 2022.

20-yr-old Capone Blake has been charged with:

🔹Murder - 1st Degree

🔹Robbery - 1st Degree

This investigation is ongoing.@KCCINews @WHO13news @weareiowa5news @DMRegister @WHORadio pic.twitter.com/DEPciVtyBE — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) November 9, 2022

