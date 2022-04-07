3-year-old Coralville boy fatally shot Sunday, police say

The shooting death of a Coralville child is still under investigation Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORALVILLE, Iowa — A 3-year-old boy in Coralville died after being shot Sunday, June 3, according to a press release from the Iowa Divison of Criminal Investigation and Coralville Police Department.

Investigators said Damaria Sanders was shot in an apartment in the 900 block of Boston Way in Coralville around 12:19 p.m.

After being transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by emergency responders, he died at 6:56 p.m. on Sunday.

The circumstances around Sanders' shooting and death are still undetermined. An autopsy will be performed in the next few days.