5 teens charged in relation to shooting, Ankeny police say

ANKENY, Iowa — Five teenagers are in custody after a shooting over the weekend led to a shootout with Ankeny police.

One of the teenagers is facing two counts of attempted murder, one for his actions at the Prairie Pointe apartment complex and another for allegedly shooting at police.

Ankeny police Sgt. Corey Schneden said officers were responding to a fight at the apartments where gunshots were reported around 11 p.m. Saturday when they spotted a white car with its lights off leaving the area.

When officers pulled the car over, two people got out and started shooting at officers as they fled into a wooded area. Officers returned fire but it wasn't immediately clear whether they wounded the suspects. No one else was injured.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they expect more arrests.

All of the teens were taken to the Polk County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Jake Vander Wal at 515-289-5270 or jvanderwal@ankenyiowa.gov.