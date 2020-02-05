$5,000 reward offered for information on fatal Marshalltown shooting

Marshalltown police are asking the public for any information on the shooting that left 22-year-old Johnqwez Deanthony Lewis dead in March.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Gathering information regarding a shooting that left one man dead and another injured last March continues to be the top priority of local law enforcement.

In collaboration with Marshall County Crime Stoppers, the Marshalltown Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for the death of 22-year-old Johnqwez Deanthony Lewis, who was shot and killed on March 25.

27-year-old Devonte Allen Brooks was injured in the incident.

"Johnqqwez Lewis' death and the injuries to Devonte Brooks were a senseless act of violence. As a community, we must come together and find those responsible," a Facebook post from the Marshalltown Police Department said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725.

Tips may also be submitted by calling 641-753-1234, or by texting the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637), or online at www.marshallcountycs.com. All tips are completely anonymous.