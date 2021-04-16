Another Iowan charged for involvement in Capitol insurrection

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another Iowan is facing charges for their involvement in the U.S. Capitol insurrection that left five people dead on Jan. 6.
Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield was indicted on charges related to the assault of Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone as well as other crimes committed during the breach, according to the Department of Justice.
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting
- Civil Disorder (x2)
- Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers (x2)
- Robbery
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Impeding Ingress and Egress in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
- Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
Two others are listed on the indictment for similar charges: Alburquerque Cosper Head, 41, of Kingsport, Tennessee and Thomas Sibick, 35, of Buffalo, New York.
According to the DOJ, Young was arrested by the FBI's Omaha Field Office on Wednesday. Head was also arrested on Wednesday, but Sibick was arrested in March.
There are four other Iowans facing federal charges for their alleged involvement in the insurrection:
- Doug Jensen
- Leo Kelly
- Deborah Sandoval
- Salvador Sandoval Jr. (son of Deborah Sandoval)
