Another Iowan charged for involvement in Capitol insurrection

Kyle Young, 37, of Redfield is charged with 12 counts for his alleged involvement in the deadly Jan. 6 riot.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another Iowan is facing charges for their involvement in the U.S. Capitol insurrection that left five people dead on Jan. 6.

Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield was indicted on charges related to the assault of Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone as well as other crimes committed during the breach, according to the Department of Justice.

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Civil Disorder (x2)

Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers (x2)

Robbery

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Impeding Ingress and Egress in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Two others are listed on the indictment for similar charges: Alburquerque Cosper Head, 41, of Kingsport, Tennessee and Thomas Sibick, 35, of Buffalo, New York.

According to the DOJ, Young was arrested by the FBI's Omaha Field Office on Wednesday. Head was also arrested on Wednesday, but Sibick was arrested in March.

There are four other Iowans facing federal charges for their alleged involvement in the insurrection:

