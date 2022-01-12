Police investigating after Urbandale shooting victim arrives at Des Moines hospital

The Urbandale Police Department says no victims or suspects were found in the area of the incident.

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department says no arrests have been made in a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in the 7800 block of Iltis Drive.

The department said the incident occurred around 3:17 p.m. after reports of suspicious activity in the area.

Police received reports of individuals who were running through a parking lot with what witnesses believed to be handguns. Officers were also told one of the individuals involved may have been injured before leaving the scene in a silver vehicle.

Once at the scene, officers found evidence that "appeared consistent with that of a shooting." No suspects or victims were found in the area. Police also say no report was made by the alleged victim(s).

A little more than an hour later, the Des Moines Police Department told Urbandale police that a man injured in a shooting had arrived at an area hospital in a private vehicle. DMPD said the victim was injured during an incident in Urbandale.

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Urbandale police.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Urbandale Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division. Those with any information about the incident are encouraged to contact Det. Andy Morlan at 515-331-6816 or via email.