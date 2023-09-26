Mason City man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing woman on side of I-80

50-year-old Michael Dolezal allegedly stabbed or cut a woman "in excess of 10 times" during an altercation near mile maker 84 on I-80 late Sunday night.

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — A Mason City man is in custody for attempted murder after stabbing a woman late Sunday night on the side of the interstate, the Adair County Sheriff's Office says.

50-year-old Michael Dolezal allegedly stabbed or cut a woman "in excess of 10 times" during an altercation near mile maker 84 on I-80.

The Adair County Sheriff's Office received a call just before midnight on Sunday. In the call, a woman could be heard repeatedly screaming "stop". A few minutes later, a passerby called in about a fight between a man and woman near the side of the interstate. The caller also said he saw a vehicle in a ditch nearby.

A sheriff and police officer arrived on at mile marker 84 around 12:06 a.m. Monday. They found a vehicle in the ditch before locating the pair east of the vehicle after hearing yelling. Dolezal was allegedly holding the woman in his arms, and police say they saw what appeared to be blood on the ground near them.

Dolezal was taken into custody. The victim was taken to a Des Moines area hospital by air ambulance, as at least one of her wounds was potentially life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.

Dolezal is charged with Attempted Murder and a third or subsequent offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance.