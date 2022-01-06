DPS: Man accused of shooting Adair deputy charged with attempted murder of officer

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Charles Bradshaw shot Adair County Deputy Josh Armstrong in December.

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — A Jefferson man is now facing additional charges after allegedly shooting Adair County Deputy Josh Armstrong on Dec. 29, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Charles Bradshaw is now facing felony charges of attempted murder of a peace officer, assault on a police officer and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was previously charged with felon in possession of a firearm and felony eluding in addition to several traffic violations.

The DPS said a chase began after a Stuart police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to stop, and the Adair County Sheriff's Office and several other agencies assisted in the pursuit.

Bradshaw eventually turned around in the road on Jordan Avenue near 130th Street and a Stuart police officer "was unable to stop and struck the suspect's vehicle." Bradshaw's vehicle then hit a Guthrie County deputy's vehicle and came to a stop, according to DPS.

"During this series of events an Adair County Deputy heard a gunshot from the suspect vehicle," a department release said. "The Deputy exited his patrol car just as the suspect’s vehicle became disabled and observed the driver to be in possession of a handgun. The Adair County Deputy did fire his service weapon and struck the suspect in both arms causing non-life threatening injuries."

Bradshaw was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered from the vehicle he was driving. He was taken to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines and treated for his injuries before being taken to the Adair County Jail.

DPS said Armstrong has worked with the sheriff's office for two and a half years.