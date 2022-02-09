Adel man charged with attempted murder following stabbing, Dallas County Sheriff's Office says

The victim is listed in stable condition and the suspect, Tyler Scott Delany, is in custody on a $500,000 bond.

ADEL, Iowa — An Adel man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing Tuesday night, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

At 9:44 p.m., a caller reported a man had just been stabbed and was lying in the street in the 900 block of 1st Street in Redfield.

The sheriff's office said a deputy arrived two minutes later and assisted others in providing aid to the victim. Shortly after arriving, the deputy realized the person who allegedly stabbed the victim was still there.

This suspect, 21-year-old Tyler Scott Delany of Adel, was subsequently arrested and booked on a single charge of attempted murder.

The victim, 22-year-old Hunter Rio Randall Keasy of Dallas Center, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines for emergency surgery. Keasy is listed in stable condition.

Detectives are still investigating this case, and several witnesses have been interviewed.

Delany is in custody with bond set at $500,000. Authorities do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

