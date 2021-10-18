12 potential jurors dismissed as first day of jury selection in death of Ahmaud Arbery trial comes to an end

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddy" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Jury selection for the three men accused of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery began Monday.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddy" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

Jury duty notices were sent to roughly one out of every 85 residents in Glynn County, where Arbery and the accused killers lived within 2 miles of each other. That's a total of 1,000 potential jurors, with selection expected to last two weeks.

Six hundred of them are summoned to arrive Monday, and 400 are on standby.

The pool will be questioned by attorneys at Selden Park Gymnasium Monday morning.

Bookmark this page for live updates on the trial as they unfold.

8:15 p.m. Ben Crump, Marcus Arbery and others have gathered to hold a panel discussion on the first day of the trial as well as justice in America.

7:06 p.m. Court adjourns for the day with 12 jurors in all dismissed, including those who were questioned. Judge set to begin new panel of 20 potential jurors Tuesday morning. It is unclear when the eight of the first panel not addressed Monday will be questioned.

5:56 p.m. Fourth potential juror interviewed says she believes racism was a factor in Arbery's death and criticized William Bryan for filming the incident.

“His videotaping the scene was disgusting and vicious,” the jury panelist said. “However at the same time I’m thankful that he did because we are able to see what happened. But still very sad.”

5:09 p.m. Judge tells attorneys to streamline questioning of potential jurors.

4:37 p.m. Another potential juror questioned says she had a negative feeling about all three defendants. She also feared being a juror because of possible repercussions and questioned citizens' arrest.

“It’s hard for me to believe that there is a law that says that a citizen can shoot down another one because he thinks something happened. I just don’t understand citizen’s arrest.”

4:00 p.m. Second potential juror questioned says he was "sick" of the case. The potential juror told attorneys while he thought "they were guilty," he felt he does not have fixed opinions.

3:46 p.m. Second juror was dismissed without questioning for undisclosed reasons.

3:29 p.m. First potential juror brought in for questioning. Juror says he had negative feelings about one of the defendants: Gregory McMichael.

3:15 p.m. First potential juror dismissed due to being a certified law enforcement officer.

2:54 p.m.: The judge tells potential jurors not to discuss anything related to the case outside of the courthouse. The court is in recess. It is not clear when court will reconvene.

2:34 p.m. Prosecutor Dunikoski asks panel of jurors who would like to serve on the jury; only one raised his hand.

2:12 p.m.: First Coast News spoke with Benjamin Crump, one of the attorneys for Arbery's family.

"This case is eerily similar to that of Trayvon Martin, another young African American who was shot and killed by a citizen," Crump said. "The difference between Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery is there is video in Ahmaud Arbery, and we expect full justice for Ahmaud Arbery."

1:32 p.m.: Court resumes. The judge explains to the first group of 20 potential jurors how the process will unfold. The group was narrowed down from the first 200 people who reported to Selden Park earlier Monday morning. There were 600 people summoned today for vetting, with 1,000 people summoned overall.

12:00 p.m.: Court is in recess until 1 p.m.

11:27 a.m.: Several children, from as far away as Atlanta and Missouri, are in Brunswick for the trial.

Several kids —from as far away as Atlanta and Missouri— are here for the trial #ahmaudarbery ⁦@FCN2go⁩ pic.twitter.com/XTfRIqe5Xx — anne schindler (@schindy) October 18, 2021

10:21 a.m.: Protestors outside the courthouse are singing "Whose side are you on?" and chanting "Say his name, Ahmaud Arbery."

10:17 a.m.: Two buses full of people who came from all over the country arrived to show support for the Arbery family.

2 buses full of people who came from all over the country just got here to show support for the Arbery family @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/lqWK7D78sR — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) October 18, 2021

9:44 a.m.: A group of clergy members gathered outside of the courthouse before jury selection got underway. They prayed and sang, with members of 50 churches uniting to set the tone for a peaceful trial. The group says they will be there throughout the duration of the trial and available to pray with the community.

Local group with former Brunswick NAACP President and current mayoral candidate Pastor John Perry pray and sing Lift Every Voice and Sing before trial for men charged with killing #AhmaudArbery starts @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/vagpQbPxKy — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) October 18, 2021

First Coast News Legal Analyst Latoya Williams Shelton said seating an impartial jury could be a complicated process because of the highly publicized nature of the case.

“We're going to have people that are exempt because of their bias and because they've already formed opinions,” Shelton said.