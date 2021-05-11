Live: 'I don't want to see this' | Ahmaud Arbery father exits courtroom during opening statements as state plays video of son being shot

A mostly white jury was chosen after the defense struck 11 of 12 Black jurors from the pool of eligible jurors.

The trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery started Friday morning in Brunswick after almost three weeks of jury selection.

A jury was chosen Wednesday, but not without controversy. Eleven of the 12 jurors are white, and just one member is Black. That's 92 percent of the jury, far more than the population of Glynn County, which is 62 percent white and 26 percent Black.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddy" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

Live Updates:

10: 53 a.m.: (VIA POOL) Marcus Arbery leaves the courtroom and mumbles "I don't want to see this." He walked out of the courtroom. Wanda Cooper-Jones is still seated in the with her attorney.

When state says Bryan "pulled out to try to hit him [Arbery] and ran him into a ditch," Arbery's mother groans quietly, @schindy reports — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) November 5, 2021

Bryan’s statement to Glynn County Police, state says. “I didn’t hit him, wish I would have, might have took him out and not got him shot.” pic.twitter.com/R3fHaPsUEz — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) November 5, 2021

Pool: one juror, older white man, seen with head down, leaned over and one female juror looks down as video of shooting plays. Travis McMichael's mom (Greg's wife) shakes her head slightly while watching video @FCN2go — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) November 5, 2021

State says Arbery was running from defendants for five minutes. Says Gregory McMichael told police he yelled at Arbery "stop or I'll blow your f****ing head off" — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) November 5, 2021

From pool: As Dunikoski prepares to show video of Ahmaud Arbery's killing, Marcus Arbery leaves the courtroom and mumbles "I don't want to see this." He walked out of the courtroom. Wanda Cooper-Jones is still seated in the with her attorney. — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) November 5, 2021

10:42: State says Gregory McMichael “driveway decision number one” deciding to run inside get his gun and Travis after seeing Arbery running down street. State says Greg didn’t know he was inside the home that day when he and Travis got into truck to follow him

10:41 a.m.: State shows video of William Roddie Bryan jump into his truck to join the chase of Ahmaud Arbery.

10:36 a.m.: Prosecutor says Greg McMichael assumed the worst with no immediate knowledge. He told police, “I thought, you know, he’s running from somebody, he’s just done something, you know, he might have hurt somebody or whatever”

10: 04 a.m.: Prosecutor skips over the part where they usually tell jurors what happened. Jumps right into: this is the house under construction, this is the home in relation to the homicide location.

9:53 a.m.: State starts opening statement. Lead prosecutor Linda Dunikowski: "A wise person once said don't assume the worst in someone's intentions." Judge has said this a few times during jury selection. Dunikowski says defendants did assume worst and made decision based on assumptions.

Judge instructs jurors on Georgia's now-overturned Citizens' Arrest Law. Says: "if the offense is a felony and the offender is escaping or attempting to escape, a citizen may arrest on reasonable grounds of suspicion" @FCN2go #AhmaudArbery — anne schindler (@schindy) November 5, 2021

9:50 a.m.: Opening statements begin.

9:37 a.m.: Jurors are sworn in and are being given instructions. Wanda-Cooper Jones and her attorney walked into the courtroom. Marcus Arbery also just walked in.

9:30 a.m.: Judge just swore in jury and read out all the charges against the three defendants. Explains that defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges.

9:25 a.m.: Judge says he will not allow the fact #AhmaudArbery was on probation to be introduced into evidence, but will allow photographs that show vanity plate on Travis McMichaels' truck which featured the Confederate flag

8:44 a.m.: Attorneys are discussing the shields between where the jury will sit – they resemble cubicle walls.

After almost 3 weeks of jury selection, opening statements start today in trial in death of #AhmaudArbery.

-11 white jurors, 1 Black juror

-1 juror struck for medical reasons yesterday, alternate replaced her, also white female

-Court starts at 9 am

Photos: pool photographer pic.twitter.com/4H0aJ3K78y — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) November 5, 2021

Late Thursday, the judge struck one juror for medical reasons and replaced her one of the four alternates, also a white woman. Three alternates are left.

Thursday, the court handled mostly housekeeping matters, including several motions. Judge Timothy Walmsley granted the state's motion preventing the defense from using toxicology reports that showed small amounts of THC in Arbery's bloodstream.

The defense argued its expert, a psychiatrist, confirmed Arbery was diagnosed with a schizoaffective disorder and "an individual with a schizoaffective disorder who uses THC has a higher incidence of aggression." The state argued the defense's psychiatrist shouldn't be able to speak about Arbery's THC use.

Walmsley also granted the state's motion excluding the use of force expert that Travis McMichael's attorneys hoped to have testify. The defense argued the expert could offer insight into if Travis McMichael's actions in the video of the fatal shooting align with use of force tactics.

The state said while Travis McMichael is a former Coast Guard Officer, he wasn't an acting law enforcement officer when the shooting happened. The state also said it is contradictory to the defense's main argument of self-defense and citizen's arrest.

The judge will also allow some body camera footage that the defense said was too graphic. Prosecutors argued the video is necessary because it shows what happens when someone shoots another person. Prosecutors also said they don't want to hide anything from the jurors.