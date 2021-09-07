Former Iowa high school football coach charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse against a child

Aaron Koester, 36, faces four counts of sexual abuse for the alleged incidents that happened between September 2019 and June 2021.

ALBIA, Iowa — Editor's Note: This story mentions sexual abuse against a child. Resources from the Iowa Victim Service Call Center are available by clicking/tapping here.

A former high school football coach from Albia accused of inappropriately touching a minor has been charged with four counts of sexual abuse, according to the Iowa Department of Safety (DPS).

Aaron Koester, 36, was arrested last Friday in Indianapolis, Indiana following an investigation by the Albia Police Department and the Iowa Divison of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Iowa authorities extradited Koester to Monroe County on Sunday, where he remains on a $200,000 bond, according to DPS.

Koester is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. DPS says these charges are not the result of interactions Koester had as a coach.

Two of the four criminal complaints against Koester accuse him of inappropriately touching a child "several times" between February and September of 2019. The child was between 10-11 years old.

The other two complaints accuse Koester of raping a 12 or 13-year-old child between September 2019 and June 2021. One of these complaints alleges Koester had been abusing the child over the last three years.

Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony while third-degree sexual abuse is a Class D felony.

If convicted of a Class B felony, Koester could face up to 50 years in prison. For a Class D felony, he could face five years.

The investigation is ongoing, according to DPS. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Albia Police Department at 641-932-7815.