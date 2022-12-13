Two suspects reach plea deals in September homicide

Aleah Rose Johnson was dropped off at Iowa Methodist Medical Center where she later died with a gunshot wound.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men charged in the September killing of a woman have reached plea deals.

Malik Henderson and Kha’len Price Williams were arrested and charged earlier this year for their involvement in the death of Aleah Rose Johnson.

At the time of the investigation, police believed Johnson was in a car with the two suspects and another person when Henderson shot her. Johnson was brought to Iowa Methodist Medical Center where she later died.

Henderson has pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless use of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, according to court documents.

Henderson's sentencing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13. The prosecution and defense have recommended a 20-year prison sentence and $150,000 restitution.

Williams has entered into an Alfred Plea to one count of accessory after the fact. Per the plea agreement, Williams’ original charges of marijuana possession — first offense and control of a firearm/offense by a felon have been dropped.

An Alfred Plea is different from a guilty plea as the defendant maintains their innocence while acknowledging that the prosecution has enough evidence to prove guilt at trial.