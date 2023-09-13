Suspect in Algona shooting in custody, Iowa State Patrol says

The suspect who allegedly shot a police officer in Algona on Wednesday is now in custody, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

A police officer was allegedly shot near the 1100 block of Minnesota Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Algona officials then asked the public to stay indoors.

Officials later identified the shooter as 43-year-old Kyle Lou Ricke of Algona and issued a Blue Alert, which involves "the death or serious injury of a peace officer in the line of duty". He was taken into custody shortly before midnight.

