Suspect in Algona shooting in custody, Iowa State Patrol says

The suspect who allegedly shot a police officer in Algona on Wednesday is now in custody, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

ALGONA, Iowa — The suspect in an Algona shooting Wednesday night is now in custody, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

A police officer was allegedly shot near the 1100 block of Minnesota Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Algona officials then asked the public to stay indoors

Officials later identified the shooter as 43-year-old Kyle Lou Ricke of Algona and issued a Blue Alert, which involves "the death or serious injury of a peace officer in the line of duty". He was taken into custody shortly before midnight. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

UPDATE - BLUE ALERT HAS BEEN CANCELLED. SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY!

Posted by Iowa State Patrol on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

 

