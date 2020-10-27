Man robs an Ames escape room in broad daylight

The 15 cameras in the escape room helped police identify a suspect. Now they need the public's help in finding him.

AMES, Iowa — As soon as you make it through the doors of No Escape Iowa in Ames, you probably won't leave before getting your picture taken. Monday morning, an unwanted guest unknowingly posed for several of them.

No Escape Iowa has 15 security cameras installed. All it took was one to catch the burglar breaking through the front door and making off with $1,200 in cash and the owner's laptop.

The burglary wasn't very clean; the owner caught him red-handed, and he left ample evidence behind, including his wallet and cell phone.

"And then I came out of the bathroom and saw him," owner Marcus Johnson said. "It was pretty shocking. He was kind of beckoning for me to open the door, and I'm like 'nope! No way. I'm not opening the door. You stay there till the police come."

With a glass door separating him and the robber, Johnson grabbed a fire extinguisher for self-defense and ran to the deli upstairs. After that, the robber broke through the glass and ran out.

Johnson then came out and tossed the fire extinguisher through the passenger's side window of the robber's car, which made it pretty easy to identify. The police found the car not long after that, but the robber was nowhere to be found.

With the massive amount of evidence left behind, the police had a very easy time identifying him as 47-year-old Curtis Carr.

Police believe Carr is also responsible for a string of other robberies around the Ames area. As such, police are urging any businesses to lock their doors when they're not in business hours, even if there are people inside cleaning up, doing the books, etc.

At this point, Johnson is just hoping he can get everything settled, and that none of the rest of the escapes from his business involve any crime.