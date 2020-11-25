Ames Police investigating series of burglaries along Hyland Avenue

Multiple burglaries have been reported in the 100 and 200 blocks of Hyland Ave. where male suspect has entered females' apartments in the early morning hours.

AMES, Iowa — Ames Police are investigating a string of burglaries that have been reported in the 100 and 200 blocks of Hyland Avenue police say a male suspect is entering women's apartments during the early morning hours from 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

On Nov. 21, police responded to a burglary and assault report at 145 Hyland Ave. The female victim told police the suspect who was wearing a ski mask, black sweatpants and a grey t-shirt entered her apartment and demanded money. Police say the suspect then assaulted her and ran from the apartment before officers arrived on scene.

Police say that multiple burglaries have been reported in the area. In many cases the suspect does not steal anything but stood in the victims' rooms while they slept.

The suspect's continued actions are concerning to the Ames Police Department and they have been following up on leads.

Residents should report any suspicious activity.