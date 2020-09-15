Police: Ames man arrested for kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend

The woman told officers that her boyfriend, Derrick A. Belton, threatened to kill her while holding her against her will Monday.

AMES, Iowa — A man is the Story County Jail Tuesday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and holding her against her will.

The Ames Police Department says in a release that Derrick A. Belton, 36, of Ames is charged with third-degree kidnapping, domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air and first-degree harassment.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Grove Avenue on Monday evening on reports of a domestic assault. Once there, police found the victim.

She identified herself as Belton's girlfriend.

The woman reported that Belton held her against her will in his apartment and assaulted her "several times throughout the day." She said Belton threatened to kill her on several occasions.

Police say the victim was transported via ambulance to the Mary Greeley Medical Center and later released.

Officers attempted to contact Belton through the door of his apartment, however, he allegedly refused to leave or cooperate with the officers. An Ames police crisis negotiator spoke with Belton over the phone throughout the evening and into the early morning hours.

Officers entered the apartment shortly after 1:00 a.m. and arrested Belton without further incident.

Belton is being held at the Story County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.