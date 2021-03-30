Ames police officer arrested and charged with eluding, OWI in high-speed chase

Jason Eaton drove 131 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone at one point, according to a criminal complaint.

AMES, Iowa — An Ames police officer was arrested and placed on paid administrative leave after law enforcement said he led them on a high-speed chase while driving the wrong way on the highway Monday night.

A criminal complaint states Jason Eaton, an officer with the Ames Police Department, was going west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 from 19th Street in Nevada.

An Iowa State Patrol trooper observed his car going 126 miles per hour in the 65 miles per hour zone.

As the chase continued, Eaton allegedly zig-zagged through different roadways such as Interstate 35. Eaton was clocked going 131 miles per hour, nearly double the 70 miles per hour speed limit, the complaint notes.

The trooper writes in the complaint:

"While interacting with [Eaton] I could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the defendant's breath. The defendant admitted to consuming 1-2 beers. There were multiple open containers of alcoholic beverages in the front passenger compartment of the vehicle and multiple un-opened containers of alcoholic beverages."



The complaint says Eaton refused numerous sobriety tests. He is charged with eluding law enforcement and operating while under the influence (first offense).

Court records show he has bonded out, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 9.

The Ames Police Department confirmed to Local 5 Eaton works as an officer, and the Iowa State Patrol arrested him.