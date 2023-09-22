x
Crime

Ames police investigating 2nd shooting on Tripp Street in less than a month

The victim is being treated at a local hospital as of Friday morning.
Credit: alex_schmidt_13 - stock.adobe.com

AMES, Iowa — Ames police said one person is injured following a shooting in Thursday night.

The department said they responded to reports of a shooting on Tripp Street around 9 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found an injured man. 

The victim is being treated at a local hospital as of Friday morning. His status is currently unknown. 

While the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, police say it is the second shooting in less than a month in the same area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or via the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533. Additionally, information can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa online or via phone at 515-223-1400. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

