Ames man killed in stabbing by roommate, police say

Ames Police said Sunday that Maccarone Declements died after he was flown to a hospital Saturday with stab wounds in his upper torso.

AMES, Iowa — A 39-year-old Iowa man died after being stabbed, and his roommate has been charged with first-degree murder.

Ames Police said Sunday that Maccarone Declements died after he was flown to a hospital Saturday with stab wounds in his upper torso.

Officers were called to the home where the stabbing happened shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, and they found both Declements and the suspect there. Police arrested 39-year-old Robert Lyon, of Ames, after the stabbing.

He was initially charged with attempted murder but the charge was upgraded after Declements died.