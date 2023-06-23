Video footage from a Ring doorbell camera shows three suspects breaking down a door and bursting into a home Wednesday night at an Ames apartment complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMES, Iowa — Video footage from a Ring doorbell camera shows three suspects breaking down a door and bursting into a home Wednesday night at an apartment complex on Pinion Drive in Ames.

"Wednesday night, we got a call from 900 Pinon, [unit four], that they had a break-in to their residence," Ames Police Sgt. Amber Christian said. "The caller was hiding upstairs at that location."

Christian explained that after Ames police received the initial call, they learned of another break-in, this time at the unit next door.

The suspects seen in the doorbell camera footage video stole several items while the tenants were home, which included a child. While breaking into the residences, one of the suspects pulled a handgun out of his front pocket, pointing it at those inside.

The Ames Police Department has received an uptick in reported vehicle burglaries in recent weeks, but home invasions like these don't happen often in the Ames community, according to police.

The search for those responsible will continue into the weekend. After raiding both homes, the suspects fled from the scene.

"We obviously responded and searched the area," Christian said. "We had a canine come down from Altoona to help us out, but we were unable to locate the suspects."