Ames police: Father shoots at son after argument over loud music

AMES, Iowa — Ames police arrested a 69-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots at his son.

Police were called to 624 Duff Ave. for reports of a shooting around 8 a.m. When they arrived, the victim said his father, Major Robinson, fired two or three bullets at him after an argument over loud music.

The rounds did not strike the victim and he was not injured.

Officers conducted a search warrant and confirmed shots were fired at the scene. Police also recovered a gun, bullets and bullet fragments from the Robinson's home.

Robinson was arrested and is charged with Attempt to Commit Murder and Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon.

The incident remains under investigation, but police say there was no threat to the public as this was a family dispute.

