Ames police investigating Wednesday night shooting

The victim is being treated at a local hospital as of Thursday morning. His condition is currently unknown.

AMES, Iowa — Ames police say a man is in the hospital following a shooting on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Tripp Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a male victim.

Ames police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533.

Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa online or via phone at 515-223-1400.