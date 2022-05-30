18-year-old arrested during Ames shooting investigation

Officers were called to the hospital at 12:45 a.m. Monday after a person showed up with a gunshot wound.

AMES, Iowa — Ames police have arrested an 18-year-old during an ongoing attempted murder investigation.

Officers were called to the hospital at 12:45 a.m. Monday after a person showed up with a gunshot wound, according to a release. Police found out the shooting occurred just a few minutes prior on the 600 block of S. 17th Street.

The victim's condition is not known and their identity is not being released at this time.

Ames and Story County Emergency Response Teams executed two warrants on Steinbeck Street and Jewel Drive in connection to the investigation.

While conducting one of those searches, police arrested Wunnie Conteh of Ames on an outstanding warrant for assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. The warrant was related to a May 20 incident.