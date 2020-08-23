Police investigating shots fired near Iowa State University campus Saturday night

Officers responded to the 300 block of Lynn Avenue Saturday night to reports of shots fired. Police said there were no reported injuries.

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department is searching for answers after responding to a shots fired call near the 300 block of Lynn Avenue Saturday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Once on scene, police found shell casings in the roadway.

The Ames Police Department said there were no reported injuries from the incident, however it's still under investigation.

Police believe this wasn't a random incident and that there is no on-going threat to the public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533.