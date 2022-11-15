x
Crime

Man pleads guilty to 3 felonies in 4-year-old daughter's shooting death

He originally pleaded not guilty in August after officers found his daughter, Savannah, dead from a gunshot wound in their home in May.

ANKENY, Iowa — Akeem Holmes —  the father of a 4-year-old girl who died after shooting herself in Ankeny in May —  has pleaded guilty.

The agreement, approved in court Monday, includes guilty pleas to neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, involuntary manslaughter and making firearms available to a minor.

Officers found his daughter, Savannah, inside the front door of their house with a gunshot wound after Holmes had left his firearm on the couch in May. 

He was charged in June and originally pleaded not guilty in August.

Holmes will face a maximum of 16 years in prison, but his attorney Jerry Foxhoven told Local 5 he doesn't think Holmes will receive the full 16-year sentence.

Instead, Foxhoven will ask for a deferred judgment after sentencing, which he said the county attorney's office will join and not resist.

Holmes will be sentenced on Monday, Dec. 12.

