Man pleads guilty to 3 felonies in 4-year-old daughter's shooting death

ANKENY, Iowa — Akeem Holmes — the father of a 4-year-old girl who died after shooting herself in Ankeny in May — has pleaded guilty.
The agreement, approved in court Monday, includes guilty pleas to neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, involuntary manslaughter and making firearms available to a minor.
Officers found his daughter, Savannah, inside the front door of their house with a gunshot wound after Holmes had left his firearm on the couch in May.
He was charged in June and originally pleaded not guilty in August.
Holmes will face a maximum of 16 years in prison, but his attorney Jerry Foxhoven told Local 5 he doesn't think Holmes will receive the full 16-year sentence.
Instead, Foxhoven will ask for a deferred judgment after sentencing, which he said the county attorney's office will join and not resist.
Holmes will be sentenced on Monday, Dec. 12.
