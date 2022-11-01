Was your catalytic converter stolen in Ankeny? Here's why police want to talk to you

Officers are asking residents to come forward if they believe their catalytic converter was stolen the night of Jan. 7 or the morning of Jan. 8.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ankeny residents are urged to check their cars for missing parts after police arrested three adults and two juveniles for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from cars last week.

The Ankeny Police Department says officers responded to the area of Campus Town on a report of suspicious activity on Jan. 8 around 5 a.m.

A witness reported several individuals in the parking lot getting under cars with a Sawzall, police say. A traffic stop was conducted on a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica as a result of the report.

Ankeny police report the individuals attempted to leave as officers arrived. Shortly after, officers arrested three adults and two juveniles with two counts of second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.

Those arrested in the incident are:

Amanda Mowery, 36 of Fort Dodge

Deja Harris, 24 of Newton

Anthony S. Hinton, 35 of Fort Dodge

Additionally, police say one Mowery also faces a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and multiple traffic offenses. All three adults were taken to the Polk County Jail while the juveniles were transported to Meyer Hall, according to police.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant on the suspect vehicle which had been impounded. Police say 17 catalytic converters were discovered. Detectives are still seeking additional victims, but they have been able to match up several parts with their owners.